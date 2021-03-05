Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) to “Hold”

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entercom Communications is the fourth largest radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company has built a highly consolidated portfolio of radio stations concentrated primarily in top 50 markets with above average growth characteristics. The company’s portfolio of radio stations is geographically diverse and offers a wide variety of programming formats. The company believes that geographic diversity will reduce the effect of economic downturn, while wide range of programming formats lessens the impact of changes in listening preferences. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

NYSE:ETM opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $670.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. Entercom Communications has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,287,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,739 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,910,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 350,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,592,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 317,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,278.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 317,849 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

