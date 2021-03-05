Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) to Hold

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “One of the largest oil refiners in the United States, HollyFrontier's capability to process a wide mix of crude and its access to some of the fastest growing domestic markets is a real strength. The company’s exposure to the more stable cash flows from logistics segment diversifies earnings stream and offers a buffer against the volatile refining business. Ample cash, an undrawn $1.35 billion revolving credit facility and an attractive debt maturity profile are other positives in the HollyFrontier story. However, the company has been bogged down by the coronavirus-induced oil products demand destruction, especially that of gasoline. Execution risk associated with the renewables transformation strategy is another negative in the downstream operator's story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HFC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 645,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

