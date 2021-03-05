Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to “Hold”

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.68. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.