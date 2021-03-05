Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.32 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Upwork by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Upwork by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

