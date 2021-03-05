Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) to “Hold”

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

XPEL has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of XPEL opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. XPEL has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $943,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,500 shares of company stock worth $9,239,785. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in XPEL by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

