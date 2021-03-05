Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,442.42

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 50.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $152,442.42 and approximately $7,731.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.74 or 0.01022219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00371168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00030960 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000893 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,580,935 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

