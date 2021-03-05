Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 500 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.27. 49,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

