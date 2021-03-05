Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 19,485 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Datadog by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $327,040.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $141,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,944,796 shares of company stock valued at $197,172,968. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 194,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,349. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,832.39 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.64.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

