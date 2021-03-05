Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 123,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.16.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $23.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.33. 547,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,738. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

