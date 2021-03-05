Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 4.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $227,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock worth $266,669,240. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $18.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.79. 616,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,517. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.27. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 346.69, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.