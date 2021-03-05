Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.55. 17,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 173.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total value of $2,917,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 87,225 shares of company stock worth $25,506,851 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

