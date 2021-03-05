Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Veeva Systems worth $81,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

VEEV traded down $15.04 on Friday, reaching $241.09. 43,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,572. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 119.69, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

