Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 22,506 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $127,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $117,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $259,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 93.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 216.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 67,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.86. 496,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,749,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.47 and its 200-day moving average is $137.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.