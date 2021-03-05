Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 612.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $137.63 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.16 and its 200-day moving average is $122.71.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

