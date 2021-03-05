zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €163.14 ($191.93).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZO1 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

zooplus stock traded down €6.80 ($8.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €195.20 ($229.65). The company had a trading volume of 22,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. zooplus has a 12-month low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 12-month high of €244.00 ($287.06). The company’s fifty day moving average is €200.90 and its 200-day moving average is €165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

