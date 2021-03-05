Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Zovio has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zovio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zovio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zovio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Zovio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

