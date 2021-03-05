Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares were down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $187.46 and last traded at $187.83. Approximately 2,699,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,058,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.61.

Specifically, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Insiders have sold a total of 307,540 shares of company stock valued at $59,784,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 71.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 33.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

