Zumiez Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZUMZ. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $963,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $354,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,506 shares of company stock valued at $11,716,655. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

