Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZYME. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 39.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth $630,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 218.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth $250,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

