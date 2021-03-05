Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Zynex worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.40 million, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

