-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. ReneSola reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,974,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $412.90 million, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

