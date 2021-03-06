$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 144,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.35 million, a P/E ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,274 shares of company stock worth $960,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in American Software by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in American Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in American Software by 32.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

