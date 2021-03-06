-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GAN by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GAN by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. 1,530,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. GAN has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

