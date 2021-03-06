-$0.10 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). MRC Global posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE MRC traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 468,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth $1,684,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 14.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 353,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

