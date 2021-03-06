$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after buying an additional 4,501,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,510 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after acquiring an additional 885,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,888,000.

Shares of TME traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.15. 16,874,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,299,718. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

