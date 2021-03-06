-$0.15 EPS Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Hess reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

NYSE:HES opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $75.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $9,212,490.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

