-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.30). Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -128.07 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $142,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,641,630. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

