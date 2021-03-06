$0.27 EPS Expected for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter.

PPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after buying an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 246,283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after buying an additional 79,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPC stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

