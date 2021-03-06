-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Neuronetics reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

STIM opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $265.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.05.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 42,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

