-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.27. 11,248,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.53 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

