$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 308.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

