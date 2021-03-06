$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.