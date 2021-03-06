0x Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002814 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $153.88 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.54 or 0.00752251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00031170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00042768 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,407,232 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org.

0x Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

