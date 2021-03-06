$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. Greif reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

GEF stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. 192,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,994. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545 over the last 90 days. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Greif by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

