$1.43 EPS Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.60. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 260,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,120. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

