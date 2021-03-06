$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $159,114,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.