$1.51 EPS Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.74. 920,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.49. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $222.08.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

