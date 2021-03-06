$1.83 EPS Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

The Hershey stock opened at $150.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $157.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

