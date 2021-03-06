1,000 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 57.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

