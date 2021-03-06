121,050 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 0.6% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 93.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,506,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,245,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.07 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

