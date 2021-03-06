124 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 124 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $55,975,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL traded up $63.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,097.07. 2,654,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,595. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,975.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,730.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.