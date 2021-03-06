14,250 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,250 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of RCM opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 280.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

