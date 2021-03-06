1,832 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by South State CORP.

South State CORP. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

