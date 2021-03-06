18,402 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 882.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 582.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 289,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 229,228 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

