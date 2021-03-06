1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $53.00 at SVB Leerink

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s current price.

ONEM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $41.15 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -22.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $997,668.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,974.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $2,606,933.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 991,674 shares of company stock valued at $43,118,725 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

