1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares traded down 7.4% on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $53.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1Life Healthcare traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $41.36. 2,542,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,579,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $105,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $753,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 991,674 shares of company stock worth $43,118,725 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

