21,557 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Green Plains as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,566 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Green Plains by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Green Plains by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $24.77 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $883.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

