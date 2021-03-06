$22.25 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post $22.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $24.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $69.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.63 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.70 million, with estimates ranging from $90.99 million to $96.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Securities downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 25,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $406,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $641,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 72.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 96,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

