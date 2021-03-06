23,800 Shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

