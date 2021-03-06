2,395 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

NYSE EL opened at $292.89 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold 87,225 shares of company stock worth $25,506,851 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.